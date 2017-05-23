Watch Eric Clapton Perform "Badge" and "Cocaine" at the Royal Albert Hall

Last night, guitar legend Eric Clapton kicked off a run of three high-profile shows at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The shows, scheduled for May 22, 24 and 25, mark Clapton's first live appearances since March 20, when he finished a two-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Although Clapton was scheduled to perform twice at the Forum in LA later in March, he was forced to reschedule those shows due to severe bronchitis. The makeup gigs will take place September 15 and 16 at the Forum.

Anyway, Clapton was in fine form last night, as shown in the fan-shot clips below, all of which feature songs Clapton originally released from 1969 through 1977.

First, there's "Key to the Highway" (Derek and the Dominos) which was shot from the side of the stage, followed by "Badge" (Cream) and "Cocaine" (from Clapton's Slowhand album), which were shot from further away. Clapton was joined by Doyle Bramhall II on "Cocaine."

Speaking of Bramhall II, we recently ran an exclusive clip in which the guitarist discusses his years working with Clapton—and how their relationship got started—and you can check it out here.