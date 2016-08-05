Watch a Finnish Folk Band Cover Iron Maiden's "Aces High"

Finland's Steve 'N' Seagulls are famous for their wild bluegrass-tinged folk-music covers of heavy metal classics. You might remember their cover of Iron Maiden’s "The Trooper."

Now, the Scandinavian boys are back with a banjo/stand-up bass/accordion cover of another Maiden tune, "Aces High."

"Aces High," a song written from the vantage point of an RAF pilot fighting the German Luftwaffe over the skies of Britain in WWII, was featured on Iron Maiden's 1984 album, Powerslave.

