(Image credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters appeared live at Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland on Friday, where the band unveiled a new song titled “Lah Di Da.”

Dave Grohl and company also performed “Run”—the raucous track surprise-released earlier this month—for the first time on a stage. Grohl even invited his daughter, Harper, to join the band on drums for a lighthearted cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You."