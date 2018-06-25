Watch Foo Fighters Play "Best of You" on the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

Last week, Foo Fighters helped James Corden round out The Late Late Show's week-long residency in London with a powerful performance of their 2005 hit, "Best of You." You can watch it above.

Frontman Dave Grohl also sat down for an interview with Corden, during which he told an endlessly amusing story about why exactly he chose to play "Best of You" on that particular evening.

Recently, Grohl was attending a party at Paul McCartney's house—McCartney also appeared on the show that evening, joining Corden for one of his famous Carpool Karaoke segments—when McCartney asked Grohl to entertain the assembled guests with a song. McCartney himself had been playing the piano, which Grohl doesn't know how to play, and McCartney's guitars were all lefty models.

Luckily, Taylor Swift was also in attendance, and she decided to take matters into her own hands. Sitting down at the piano, she began playing a tune that Grohl (a somewhat discombobulated Grohl, mind you) recognized, but just couldn't quite put his finger on.... until his wife reminded him that it was "Best of You." You can watch the whole anecdote below.