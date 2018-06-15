Watch Ghost Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with Candlemass

Earlier this week, during the Polar Music Prize ceremony, Ghost teamed up with Candlemass for a dramatic cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." You can check out the cover above.

Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, who were being awarded the prize, were on hand to witness the cover themselves. The award was presented to the band by no less than Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden.

Earlier this week, Ghost—hot on the heels of their new album, Prequelle—announced a massive North American tour. You can check out the dates of the tour below.

For tickets and more information on the band, head on over to ghost-official.com.

Ghost Tour Dates: