Watch Ghost Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with Candlemass

Earlier this week, during the Polar Music Prize ceremony, Ghost teamed up with Candlemass for a dramatic cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." You can check out the cover above.
Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, who were being awarded the prize, were on hand to witness the cover themselves. The award was presented to the band by no less than Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden.
Earlier this week, Ghost—hot on the heels of their new album, Prequelle—announced a massive North American tour. You can check out the dates of the tour below.
For tickets and more information on the band, head on over to ghost-official.com.
Ghost Tour Dates:
- Oct. 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom
- Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- Oct. 29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
- Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre Nov. 01 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
- Nov. 02 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre
- Nov. 03 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
- Nov. 04 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
- Nov. 06 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
- Nov. 08 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
- Nov. 09 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
- Nov. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
- Nov. 12 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre
- Nov. 13 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater
- Nov. 15 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center
- Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
- Nov. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
- Nov. 19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 20 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
- Nov. 21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
- Nov. 23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
- Nov. 24 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater
- Nov. 25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Nov. 27 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
- Nov. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre
- Dec. 01 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
- Dec. 02 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
- Dec. 04 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
- Dec. 05 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 07 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
- Dec. 08 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 10 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome
- Dec. 11 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
- Dec. 13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
- Dec. 14 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
- Dec. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center