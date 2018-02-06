Watch Guns N' Roses Cover AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie"

During their stop last year in Zurich, Switzerland, Guns N' Roses performed a cover of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie."

Why, you ask? Read on.

"When we play this song, nobody really knows that I… When I'm singing this song, I actually, in my head, I see this little dog of ours with me on stage, 'cause she's always so fucking happy," GNR frontman Axl Rose told the crowd. "Before we came to the show today, she passed away. So we'll dedicate this to her. Kind of the whole show for me in mind has been for Rosie."

Of course, Rose has been doubling as AC/DC's frontman since the spring of 2016, when the band's longtime singer, Brian Johnson, was forced to quit the band's North American tour when doctors informed him he might lose his hearing.