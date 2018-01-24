Watch Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen Play Deep Purple's "Highway Star" with Glenn Hughes, Chad Smith

Though Joe Satriani's 2018 G3 Tour, with John Petrucci and Phil Collen, only started two weeks ago, it has already seen a couple of all-star jams for the ages.

Last week, at the Fox Theater in Oakland, the trio was joined by Journey's Neal Schon for a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." Those who attended the G3 show at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles Friday night hoping to see another star-studded jam certainly did not come away disappointed.

Satriani, Petrucci and Collen were joined onstage by Glenn Hughes and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for a searing version of Deep Purple's "Highway Star." You can see some fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

Seeing Hughes and Smith rocking out with Satriani is not a huge surprise, seeing as they served as the backing band—Hughes on bass, Smith on drums—on Satriani's new album, What Happens Next. The guitarist hand-picked the duo specifically to help him move away from the more progressive, twisty elements of his recent albums and toward a more basic, hard-rock sound.

“I said to Chad in an early text, ‘No odd time signatures, no progressive stuff, pure rock and soul,’" Satriani said. "The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that anymore’.”

Be sure to look for more coverage of Satriani and What Happens Next in the brand-new, March 2018 issue of Guitar World!