Watch Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Neal Schon and Phil Collen Jam on Stevie Wonder's "Superstition"

Last fall, Joe Satriani announced the 2018 iteration of his G3 tour, featuring Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen. Sunday night, the tour stopped by the Fox Theater in Oakland, where the trio was joined by a special guest.

Above, you can watch the trio jam on Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" with another six-string legend, Journey's Neal Schon.

Debbi Blackwell-Cook—lead singer of Delta Deep, Collen's blues-based side project with Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Forrest Robinson—also joined the trio to lend her considerable vocal talents to the performance.

Below, you can check out the full G3 tour itinerary and—for good measure—another fan-shot video of the performance.

G3 Tour, Featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen