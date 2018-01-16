Watch Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Neal Schon and Phil Collen Jam on Stevie Wonder's "Superstition"

Last fall, Joe Satriani announced the 2018 iteration of his G3 tour, featuring Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen. Sunday night, the tour stopped by the Fox Theater in Oakland, where the trio was joined by a special guest.
Above, you can watch the trio jam on Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" with another six-string legend, Journey's Neal Schon.
Debbi Blackwell-Cook—lead singer of Delta Deep, Collen's blues-based side project with Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Forrest Robinson—also joined the trio to lend her considerable vocal talents to the performance.
Below, you can check out the full G3 tour itinerary and—for good measure—another fan-shot video of the performance.
G3 Tour, Featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen
- January 16 Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT *
- January 17 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV
- January 18 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ *
- January 19 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA
- January 20 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
- January 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ *
- January 24 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
- January 26 The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX *
- January 27 Austin City Limits - Moody Theater Austin, TX
- January 28 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Houston, TX *
- January 30 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL *
- January 31 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL *
- February 1 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL*
- February 2 Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL *
- February 3 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersberg, FL *
- February 6 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC
- February 8 Toyota Presents Oakdale Wallingford, CT *
- February 9 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY *
- February 10 Palace Theatre Albany, NY *
- February 11 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA *
- February 14 Warner Theatre Washington, DC *
- February 15 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA
- February 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *
- February 17 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA
- February 18 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ *
- February 20 Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY *
- February 21 Massey Hall Toronto, ONT
- February 22 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH
- February 23 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL *
- February 24 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
- February 25 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI