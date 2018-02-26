Watch John Petrucci Demo His Sterling by Music Man JP150

In this new clip, Dream Theater guitar mastermind John Petrucci demos one of his signature Sterling by Music Man models, the JP150.

“It’s modeled off of the Ernie Ball Music Man JP15, and it’s going to have a lot of similar features, but [at the] Sterling by Music Man price point,” Petrucci says.

Available in beautiful Neptune Blue or Flame Maple Island Burst finishes, the JP150 includes Sterling by Music Man-designed pickups with a 12dB ‘push-push’ boost on the volume control, a roasted maple neck and fretboard, and Modern Tremolo for the ultimate tuning stability.

The Sterling by Music Man JP150 starts at $699.99. The guitar is also available as 7-string models.

Watch the video above, and for more, visit sterlingbymusicman.com.