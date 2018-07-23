Watch Judas Priest's New "No Surrender" Music Video

Judas Priest have premiered the music video for "No Surrender," the latest single from their new album, Firepower. You can watch it above.

The clip is notable in that it features Glenn Tipton, who retired from touring with the band back in February due to his ongoing struggle with Parkinson's disease. Andy Sneap—who co-produced Firepower—was personally selected by Tipton to perform live with the band in his absence.

“I decided that it was really going to be too much for me,” Tipton told Guitar World back in March about his decision to step down from the Firepower tour. “With the medication and the time zone changes and everything else, I realized it was time to retire—from touring at least."

"I don’t ever want to compromise Judas Priest. It’s too big a part of my life.”

You can read our full interview with Tipton, in which he opens up about his struggle with Parkinson's, right here.