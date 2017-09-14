Watch Lars Ulrich's Full Interview With Dave Grohl on Beats 1 Radio

(Image credit: Courtesy of Beats 1 Radio)

Today, Lars Ulrich released the first half of his 90-minute interview with Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The interview took place on It's Electric!, Ulrich's online radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1.

The often hilarious, wide-ranging interview covers a range of subjects, from the Foo Fighters' performance at the massive Glastonbury Festival, to the band's pre-show, backstage routine (and how it contrasts with Metallica's), to Grohl's friendship with Paul McCartney and how the band ended up backing Mick Jagger on Saturday Night Live.

Ulrich, for his part, also gets in an anecdote about how he came incredibly close to being the drummer for U2 for a night...

To hear this, and other amusing stories, you can watch the first half of the interview in its entirety below.

Concrete and Gold—Foo Fighters' ninth album—is set for release Friday, September 15. You can preorder it here.