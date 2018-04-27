Watch Mastodon's Wild New "Clandestiny" Music Video

Mastodon have made sort of a habit out of surreal music videos (if you don't believe us, check out the clips for "Steambreather" and "Show Yourself") and their latest clip—for the Emperor of Sand track, "Clandestiny"—is no exception.

The clip was directed by Ariel Costa (Led Zeppelin, Green Day,) and features rocket launchers, robot monsters and a nefarious emperor. You can check it out above.

"We don’t have to stick to anybody’s idea of what we should sound like," Mastodon's Bill Kelliher told Guitar World about Emperor of Sand in a May 2017 interview. "People try to tell us all day long, 'You guys need to write another Remission!' But we play what feels fucking cool at the time."

