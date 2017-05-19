Watch Megadeth Perform Soundgarden's "Outshined" As Tribute to Chris Cornell

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While performing in Tokyo yesterday, Dave Mustaine and Megadeth took a moment to remember Chris Cornell, whose death was announced just a few hours earlier.

“Chris Cornell from Soundgarden died today," a clearly emotional Mustaine told the audience. "When I found out, I was so sad."

After silencing a heckler (who possibly didn't understand Mustaine's announcement about Cornell), he continued: “We have lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock history, and I don’t even know what to say other than that we’re going to dedicate this next song to you, our friends in Tokyo, because we’re here with you and we want to celebrate Chris’ life.”

After telling the audience that he could never sing like Cornell, he asked the crowd to join in and sing with him.

“I love you Chris; I’ll see you one day in heaven,” Mustaine said before the band launched into “Outshined,” a Soundgarden favorite from 1991.

Cornell died Wednesday night, May 17 (or during the early hours of May 18), in Detroit just a few hours after Soundgarden’s performance at the Fox Theatre. His death has been ruled a suicide by hanging.