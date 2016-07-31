Watch Metallica Cover Pokémon Theme Live in Concert

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Currently taking the Internet by storm is this video of thrash legends Metallica covering the Pokémon theme live in concert.

We jest, of course. What’s really here is a quite masterful melding of Metallica concert footage and the Pokémon theme. In fact, James Hetfield’s mouth syncs up with the lyrics quite well throughout the video.

Of course this isn’t the first time Metallica have been redubbed. A few years back, YouTube user Andy Rehfeldt crafted an excellent smooth-jazz version of “Enter Sandman” and melded it to video of the group performing live. The video, included below, is just shy of 6.5 million views.