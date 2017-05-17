Watch Metallica Perform "Now That We're Dead" on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

This past Monday night (May 15), Metallica made their Late Show with Stephen Colbert live debut, performing “Now That We’re Dead.”

The track is from their latest album, the enormously successful Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which was released last November. The Colbert performance can be considered a pit stop on the band's WorldWired North American Tour, which kicked off May 10 in Baltimore.

In case there's something familiar about the sight of Metallica and Stephen Colbert in the same room together, it's because the band performed on Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report in September 2013. We commend you on your impressive memory.

Dates for Metallica’s WorldWired tour can be found right here.