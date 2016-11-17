Watch Metallica Play "Enter Sandman" Using Children's Musical Instruments

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Metallica—that band that released 10 music videos over the last two days—performed "Enter Sandman" using children's musical instruments.

To be more accurate, the classic tune was performed by Metallica, plus host Jimmy Fallon and the show's official band, the Roots.

Here's the official lineup:

James Hetfield: Vocals, toy clarinet

Kirk Hammett: Melodica

Robert Trujillo: Baby electric axe

Lars Ulrich: Fisher Price drum, toy cymbals

Jimmy Fallon: Vocals, bass drum, Casio keyboard, kazoo

Questlove: Hand clappers, kazoo

Kamal Gray: Xylophone

James Poyser: Melodica

Captain Kirk : Ukulele

Tuba Gooding Jr.: Kazoo, banana shaker, apple shaker

Mark Kelley: Kazoo

Frank Knuckles: Bongos

Black Thought: Tambourine, brown hat

The band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, will be released tomorrow. Yes, tomorrow!

To find out more about the album, be sure to check out the all-new Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. You can read an excerpt of our interview with Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett right here.