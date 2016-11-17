Watch Metallica Play "Enter Sandman" Using Children's Musical Instruments

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Metallica—that band that released 10 music videos over the last two days—performed "Enter Sandman" using children's musical instruments.
To be more accurate, the classic tune was performed by Metallica, plus host Jimmy Fallon and the show's official band, the Roots.
Here's the official lineup:
James Hetfield: Vocals, toy clarinet
Kirk Hammett: Melodica
Robert Trujillo: Baby electric axe
Lars Ulrich: Fisher Price drum, toy cymbals
Jimmy Fallon: Vocals, bass drum, Casio keyboard, kazoo
Questlove: Hand clappers, kazoo
Kamal Gray: Xylophone
James Poyser: Melodica
Captain Kirk : Ukulele
Tuba Gooding Jr.: Kazoo, banana shaker, apple shaker
Mark Kelley: Kazoo
Frank Knuckles: Bongos
Black Thought: Tambourine, brown hat
The band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, will be released tomorrow. Yes, tomorrow!
To find out more about the album, be sure to check out the all-new Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. You can read an excerpt of our interview with Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett right here.