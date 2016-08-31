Watch Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar Play Van Halen Hits

(Image credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony’s band the Circle performed a selection of Van Halen songs at what appears to be a fun and rowdy show in Tulalip, Washington, on August 24.

The band—which also features Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson—turned in versions of the Van Hagar-era tracks “Poundcake,” “When It’s Love” and “Dreams,” all of which you can watch in fan-shot video below.

Hagar recently appeared on Oprah: Where Are They Now, where he publicly apologized to Eddie Van Halen for past comments he’s made about his former bandmate. The singer and guitarist said he’s not interested in getting back together with Van Halen as musicians—he just wants to set things right.

“The whole Van Halen issue, I really put that behind me, and I’m proud of what we did,” Hagar says. “So I’ve decided, forgive and forget.

“I ain’t looking for nothing from nobody. I don’t wanna... I ain’t asking to be, you know... get back in the band and do all that again. That’s work! I don’t wanna do that. No, no, no, I just wanna be friends. I wanna say I’m sorry [for] anything I said bad about you.”