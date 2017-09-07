Watch Slash and Edgar Winter Play Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" in 2006

On February 8, 2006, some of the world's greatest guitarists came together in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the one and only Les Paul. The performances that took place that night at what was then the Gibson Amphitheatre were filmed, but many haven't seen the light of day until now.

One of these performances came courtesy of Slash and Edgar Winter, who teamed up for a sizzling cover of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." You can watch the performance below.

Today, Icon Television Music, Inc., HD Net (now AXS TV), In Touch Entertainment and MVD Entertainment Group announced that they have teamed up for A Tribute To Les Paul: Live From Universal Studios Hollywood, a DVD that captures the evening in its entirety.

In addition to performances from Joe Perry, Buddy Guy, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Neal School and more, the DVD features commentary from Les Paul himself, taken from some of the final interviews he conducted.

Pre-order A Tribute To Les Paul: Live From Universal Studios Hollywoodhere.