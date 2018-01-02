Watch Slash Discuss His Love of Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin in Final Episode of 'My Favorite Riff with Nikki Sixx'

Over the past few months or so, My Favorite Riff with Nikki Sixx has quietly become one of the more interesting outlets for guitarists to discuss their influences and their approach to playing.

On it, Sixx has played host to everyone from Steve Vai and John5 to Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde. Sadly, the series has apparently come to an end, but not before Sixx had the chance to invite one last guitarist onto the show; his good friend Slash.

Slash—who is set for a busy 2018 with Guns N' Roses—discusses his love for Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith, and how those bands inspired him to pick up the guitar (a Gibson Les Paul specifically).

You can watch the full discussion above.