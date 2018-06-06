Watch Slayer Cover Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top

Here, you can watch a couple of neat soundcheck videos where legendary thrashers Slayer take on classic rock standards by the likes of Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top.

In one video, taken from the band's soundcheck prior to their July 20 performance in Raleigh, NC, the band has some fun with the ZZ Top classic, "Tush."

In another, courtesy of the Slayer Nation fanpage, the band tears into Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" at the soundcheck prior to their August 14, 2017 performance in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

You can check out the "Tush" video above, and the "Rock and Roll" video here.

