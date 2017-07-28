Watch Slayer 'Rain Blood' on 'The Tonight Show'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is typically a fairly cozy show, a place where you can watch your favorite celebrities share amusing stories with the always amiable host.

Last night though, metal lifers Slayer took an axe to that coziness, unleashing a ferocious performance of "Raining Blood" – the closing track of the band's 1986 masterpiece, Reign in Blood– on Fallon and his audience.

When coming to shake hands with the band afterwards, Fallon seemed almost winded by the sheer physical force of the performance. You can watch the whole thing below.