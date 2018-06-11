Watch St. Vincent Cover Tool's “Forty Six & 2”

Last week, St. Vincent took over BBCRadio 6’s Instagram. While she was at the network's studios, she was asked what riffs she wishes she'd written. After a brief rendition of Pantera's "Cowboys From Hell," she takes a crack at Tool’s “Forty Six & 2” (which she misidentifies as "My Shadow"). You can check out her cover above.

Annie Clark recently teamed up with Ernie Ball Music Man on a limited edition series of guitars celebrating the release of her most recent album, 2017's excellent MASSEDUCTION. You can read more about those instruments right here.

For more on St. Vincent, follow along on Facebook.