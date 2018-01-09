Tim Commerford Stars in Ernie Ball Music Man’s New ‘Inspired By’ Web Series

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled Inspired By, a new web series that delves into the inspirations, motivations and history of today's top guitar and bass players. Today we’re thrilled to bring you the premiere of this new series, which stars Prophets of Rage bassist Tim Commerford.

Commerford discusses his early days, being inspired by Louis Johnson, using music as a voice and vehicle for protest, his lifelong relationship with his StingRay bass and much more.

"My bass is my weapon,” Commerford says. “I want to destroy people with my instrument...in a good way".

Watch the clip below, and for more, visit music-man.com.