Watch Tremonti Cover The Cars' "Just What I Needed"

Tremonti are currently busy promoting their upcoming album, A Dying Machine, which is set for a June 8 release via Napalm Records. This week, the band's promotional rounds took them to WDHA 105.5 FM's studios in New Jersey, where they treated listeners to a somewhat unlikely cover; an acoustic version of The Cars' "Just What I Needed."

You can watch the cover above. While you're at it, be sure to check out A Dying Machine's first three singles, "Bringer of War," "Take You With Me" and "A Dying Machine."

A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

In the meantime, the album is available for pre-order right here. For more information, visit marktremonti.com.