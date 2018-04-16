Tremonti Premiere “Take You with Me” Music Video

Tremonti have premiered their new “Take You with Me” music video, and you can check it out above. The song—and clip—come on the heels of another new tune, "A Dying Machine," which was released April 6. Both tracks are from the band's new album, A Dying Machine, which will be available June 8 via Napalm Records. The video was directed by John Deeb.

Besides Mark Tremonti on vocals and guitar, Tremonti features Eric Friedman on guitars/backing vocals and Garrett Whitlock on drums.

A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

In the meantime, the album is available for pre-order right here.