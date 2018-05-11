Tremonti Premiere "Bringer of War" Lyric Video

Tremonti have premiered the lyric video for their latest single, "Bringer of War." You can check it out above.

"Bringer of War" follows "Take You with Me" and "A Dying Machine." The band—comprised of guitarists Mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock—are set to release their new album, A Dying Machine on June 8 via Napalm Records.

A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

In the meantime, the album is available for pre-order right here. For more information, visit marktremonti.com.