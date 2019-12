(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

At the first stop of the European leg of their Joshua Tree tour on Saturday, U2 was joined by former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher for a rendition of the Oasis classic, "Don't Look Back in Anger."

Performed at London's Twickenham Stadium, Bono sang backing vocals, while The Edge added his own colorful touch to the song, which has become an anthemin the wake of the recent bombing in Manchester. Near the song's conclusion, Bono dedicated the unexpected collaboration to the people of Manchester.