Watch Uli Jon Roth Play Scorpions' “Virgin Killer” from New Live Release

(Image credit: Larry Hulst/Getty Images)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents a rare Uli Jon Roth exclusive—a live performance video of “Virgin Killer” from the legendary guitarist's new four-format live music set, Tokyo Tapes Revisited: Live in Japan, which will be released December 16 via UDR Music.

The performance—a celebration of Roth’s classic work with the Scorpions—was recorded February 20, 2015, at Nakano Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo, the same venue where the Scorpions recorded their classic 1978 live album, Tokyo Tapes.

Roth was a founding member of the Scorpions before leaving the band to pursue a solo career in 1978. As the creative heartbeat of the band, Roth achieved fame for his unique fretwork and song-writing skills, and he was—and is—a huge influence on scores of modern guitarists, including Kirk Hammett, Billy Corgan and Steve Vai.

Tokyo Tapes Revisited: Live in Japan will be released in four formats:

1. Video and audio recording of Roth’s Tokyo concert in a BluRay digipak containing one BluRay video disc and two audio CDs

2. The same as 1 (above), only in a DVD digipak

3. A digital audio copy of the Tokyo concert

4. A super-deluxe box set, limited to 800 copies. It will be a proper, lid-off shell box containing four heavyweight vinyl LPs of Roth’s 2015 Scorpions Revisited album, which has never been released on vinyl. There also will be an 80-page, gatefold, hardcover 12-inch book that will house eight discs: 1 BluRay concert main-feature, 1 bonus BluRay disc (which will contain the original footage from the first Japanese Scorpions Tour 1978, shot personally by Roth on his Super 8 camera), 2 audio CDs of the main Tokyo concert and 4 bonus audio CDs of Roth’s Osaka and Nagoya dates on the same Japanese tour. The set will also include a T-shirt, an Uli Jon Roth repica guitar key-ring and a signed certificate of authenticity, numbered and signed by Roth.

You can pre-order Tokyo Tapes Revisited: Live in Japan on CD/DVD here and CD/BluRay here. For more information about (and to order) the deluxe box set, head here.

For more about Roth, visit ulijonroth.com.