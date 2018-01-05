Watch Zakk Wylde Play "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Chicago Bulls Game

Zakk Wylde has a busy 2018 in front of him, with both a new Black Label Society album and Ozzy Osbourne's farewell tour on the docket for 2018. On Wednesday night, January 3, he got the year started with a bang.

The Chicago Bulls invited Wylde to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to their game against the Toronto Raptors at their home arena, the United Center.

Big BL thanks to the Chicago Bulls for inviting me to play our national anthem," Wylde tweeted after the performance. "Always a privilege and honor!"

You can watch the decidedly shred-heavy performance—quite possibly a nod to Jimi Hendrix's (whose music Wylde has always relished in playing) legendary rendition—here.