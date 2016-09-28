Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy, Dweezil Zappa Confirmed for Experience Hendrix 2017

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and former Band of Gypsys/Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox are onboard for the 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour.

The artists will pay homage to Jimi Hendrix with 28 performances in February and March, stopping in more than two dozen cities along the east coast, Midwest and southern states.

Now in its second decade, the tour celebrates Hendrix by bringing together an array of musicians. The tour begins February 17 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon, and runs through March 26, with a finale at the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, MN.

