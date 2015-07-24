Weezer Unveil "Go Away" Music Video Featuring Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino

Weezer have unveiled a zany new music video for "Go Away."
The song, which happens to be the latest single off of the band's critically acclaimed 2014 album Everything Will Be Alright in the End, features Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino as a special guest.
You can check out the video and the band's current tour dates below. Enjoy!
Weezer on Tour:
- 07/24 Columbus, OH @ CD102.5 Summerfest
- 07/31 Portland, ME @ The Maine State Pier
- 08/1 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
- 08/2 Bridgeport, CT @ Gathering of The Vibes
- 09/6 Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Summer Concert Series
- 09/12 Detroit, MI @ Chill On The Hill
- 09/19-20 Toronto, ON @ Riot Fest (playing Pinkerton and The Blue Album)
- 09/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
- 09/26-27 Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival