“The first time I heard the Smashing Pumpkins’ Cherub Rock, I fell in love. He’s playing rhythm, but it’s about so much more than the rhythm”: Meet Phoneboy, the New Jersey indie rockers dialing up melody, artistry and singable guitar solos

Wyn Barnum and Ricky Dana, guitarists for New Jersey indie band Phoneboy, are onto something when it comes to crafting memorable leads and fills. “You should ideally be able to sing the guitar solo,” Barnum says, while Dana adds, “You play the part over and you sing something and say, ‘That’s a good melody’.”

Along with bassist James Fusco and vocalist/keyboard player Jordan Torres, recently added as a full-time member, Phoneboy has been steadily gaining fans over the last five years by putting out melodic yet melancholic albums, including their latest, Heartbreak Designer, supported by consistent touring.

“On this album, we pulled heavily from our pop-punk influences growing up,” Dana says. “A lot of Blink-182, some Weezer. We really tapped into what inspired us to start a band in the first place.”

The new album features a more expansive sound than their first two releases, audible on the leadoff track Wayside, which showcases languid, dream-pop fuzz riffs. “No matter what you do, you’re going to have people saying, ‘I miss the old stuff,’” Barnum says. “But if we just release the same-sounding thing on every album, we’re doing our fans a disservice.”

“One big influence for me is Billy Corgan,” Dana says of the alt-icon. “He uses a lot of octaves, just sliding up and down the guitar. The first time I heard the Smashing Pumpkins’ Cherub Rock, I fell in love. He’s playing rhythm, but it’s about so much more than the rhythm. That falls a lot into my playing, especially on the new record.”

Phoneboy - Wayside [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

The guys have differing preferences when it comes to guitars.

“Live, I use a Japanese Fender Jaguar,” Dana says. “My parents got it for me for Christmas when I was 16, and I still use it. I love the short neck; it’s easy to fly up and down when playing live.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barnum takes a more custom approach. “I built my guitar,” he says. “It’s based on the Fender Tom DeLonge Strat. It just has the bridge pickup and one knob. Mine’s got a ShawBucker humbucker.”

Although their current album is still getting a road workout, the band is already looking ahead.

“I’m itching to get back in and start writing again,” Dana says. “This album has been testing out a new dynamic with four people instead of three. There’s so much gas left in the tank; I’m excited for where we go next.”