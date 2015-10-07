What If Eight Metal Guitar Gods Got Together for an Epic Jam? — Video

What if the best dead and living metal guitarists came together for one final jam?

So asks Music Is Win, a Facebook-based lesson site in its recently posted video, "Eight Metal Legends, One Track."

In the new clip (September 24), which you can check out below, the "Music Is Win guitarist dude" plays in the styles of Yngwie Malmsteen, Dimebag Darrell, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Ritchie Blackmore—and more!

Check it out and tell us how you think he did in terms of replicating each guitarist's style.

8 Metal Guitar Legends. 1 Track.

Posted by Music is Win on Thursday, September 24, 2015