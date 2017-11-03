Super Deluxe Edition of Whitesnake's Self-Titled, 1987 Classic Available Now

On October 27, Rhino released Whitesnake: Super Deluxe Edition, a 30th anniversary reissue of Whitesnake's classic 1987 album.

This reissue is available in four different editions. One of these is a Super Deluxe, 4-CD/DVD collection including the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage and a 30 minute documentary, featuring a new interview with David Coverdale. It is also available in 2-CD, 2-LP and single-disc editions.

The Super Deluxe Edition is available for $49.98, while the Deluxe, two-disc edition is available for $19.98 (2CD) and $29.98 (2LP). A single-disc edition is also available.

