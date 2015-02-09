World's Most Expensive Guitar, 24-String Bass and Other NAMM 2015 Oddities — Video

It looks like USA Today was on the floor of the 2015 NAMM Show in sunny Anaheim, California, late last month, where one of our editors lost his wallet.

The daily newspaper's video crew tracked down a Fender Custom Shop model that's worth about $1 million (It's a Strat made with 550 diamonds), not to mention a massive 24-string bass and Gibson's new G FORCE Automatic Tuning system.

Of course, Guitar World was there too! To see our videos from the NAMM Show floor (and a whole lot more), head here. For more about Gibson's G FORCE tuning system, step right this way.