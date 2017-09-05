Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yes—with a lineup of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood—have announced a 50th anniversary tour that will take them through Europe next March.

Along with a selection of their biggest hits, the prog-rock legends will also be performing sides 1 and 4 and an excerpt from Side 3 of their 1973 album Tales From Topographic Oceans. The band is also planning to release a live album entitled Topographic Drama—Live Across America—featuring recordings from their 2016 and 2017 American tour—later this year.

"We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work," guitarist Steve Howe said of the tour. "We want to play things we enjoy, maybe songs we haven't done in a while."

"I'm extremely grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to our fiftieth anniversary performing together in 2018," added drummer Alan White. "It's been a great ride!"

You can see the band's upcoming shows below. For more on Yes, stop by yesworld.com.

Yes 2018 Tour Dates: