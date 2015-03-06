"You're the One That I Want" —Heavy Metal Tribute to 'Grease' — Video

Someone recorded a semi-heavy metal version of "You're the One That I Want," the semi-beloved 1978 John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John duet from the film Grease.

They even made a heavily choreographed music video to go with it. You can check it out below.

The band, which is either called Tragedy or Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond (we prefer the latter because we like ridiculous things) has indeed pulled off a spot-on hair-metal spoof of the song, complete with a locker-room scene that takes place at Our Lady of Perpetual Decimation High School.

There's even a reference to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video for some reason, plus a Black Sabbath riff or two. By the way, "Tragedy" is the name of a Bee Gees song.

For more about these odd fellows and their odd universe, visit letsmaketragedyhappen.com and/or follow them on YouTube. Enjoy!