5 Tips to Help You Execute the Perfect Guitar Spin Move

A huge part of being a guitarist is the attitude, right? And we all know that spinning the guitar is probably the second-best achievement on your way to rock 'n' roll stardom. The first one is smashing a guitar, but we'll get to that later, if you don't mind.

Here's one thing you don't want: Messing up your guitar spin trick! Unless you are aiming to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Shame! So here are five tips to make sure you will execute the perfect guitar spin. Violate them at your own risk ...

1. Make sure the guitar is correctly attached to the strap.

This probably is the most useful tip to execute the perfect guitar spin. Guitars can fly pretty well, but the landing is always a problem. Check it out for yourself; that second spin attempt was fatal.

2. Find your center.

Guitar spinning is not a martial art, but you can apply principles from martial arts. Yes, you can think hula hoop instead of martial arts if you're not afraid to be a wussy.

Find your center of gravity. Be sure you are focused on your center. Are you focused enough? Ready ... steady ... spin it! Not quite there yet!

Yes. If you don't focus on your center, your guitar can get back at you to bite you in the ass. Or hit your face in this case!

One little warning about the martial arts thing, though: Don't be too martial! Don't try to throw it far away from your center of gravity judo-style! This shows you how well a guitar can fly and how disastrous the landing can be.

3. Employ your coordination.

Guitar spinning is a serious matter. You don't want to get fancy until you are sure you've mastered the gist of the guitar spin. Never try to dance when you flip your guitar -- especially if you didn't find your center yet.

4. Establish a security perimeter!

Guitars can be as dangerous as any blunt object. You don't want your singer to end up at the emergency room. It doesn't matter that your singer is a tough one to knock out. Please make sure you have enough space around you when you spin your guitar.

5. Never use your most expensive or favorite guitar.

You don't want to end up crying just because you wanted to show off. That's against that rock star attitude you are desperately trying to achieve.

It's only after applying all these tips that you'll be able to be like this guy: three spins in a row! He is a master guitar spinner! Respect !

Semi Souames has an obsession for all things guitar. He is the founder and editor of two guitar blogs: Guitar Fail because guitar is fun, so we can make fun of it, and Muzicosphere, where he comments on the guitar industry, gear news and so many more guitar-related things. He also is a journalist -- and he plays guitar sometimes.