10 Cool Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Rockin' Dads

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to show the old man how much you appreciate him.

And if your dad is into guitar, we’ve got a few suggestions.

We’re going to make your father’s day shopping effortless with this list, which includes fun gift ideas for all budgets for dads who rock!

1) Guitar Fretboard Cellphone Case by Headcase Designs

This guitar fretboard cellphone case by Headcase Designs looks so real, we think it serves two purposes. One, to protect the phone, obviously; the other to keep dad amused and entertained as he practices chords on the back of his cellphone.

Never again will he have withdrawals, as the case will create the illusion of having a real fretboard in his hands! It’s better than nothing, right? It’s made for several different makes and models, including Apple products, Motorola, HTC, Samsung, and more. Get it for $8.45.

2) Lodge Cast Iron Mini Guitar skillet

For dads who love guitar as much as they love cooking, there’s no better gift than the Lodge cast iron guitar-shaped skillet.

Heat treated, seasoned and ready to use, the mini skillet makes for a good spoon rest, snack server or unique decoration. It’ll inspire some of the most playful dishes for only $18.50.

3) Kyser Lifeguard Humidifier

What is a good guitar without proper protection? Ensure dad’s precious axes are properly treated by gifting him with a Kyser Lifeguard Humidifier (or several).

Developed by the experts at Kyser, the humidifier will help preserve the wood on dad’s instrument by keeping conditions at the proper humidity. It’s a worthwhile investment for only $19.95, and you can get it for steel-string guitars, classical guitars or concert ukuleles.

4) Whipping Post Picker’s Wallet

Dad may never lose guitar picks again with this handy Whipping Post Picker’s wallet! Made from 100% full grain leather, you can choose between a lighter color with the Mojave model, or a darker tone with the Georgia Brown model.

It comes with a guitar pick pocket, three credit card slots, a cash compartment, and room for your driver’s license. Stop picks from falling in between couch cushions, lost in oblivion never to be seen again by gifting dad with this wallet. Get it for $35.

5) Martin Guitar 23oz ale glass set with D35 Anniversary logo

Is your dad a beer drinker? Now he can pour one in style using these custom Martin D-35 Anniversary Ale Glasses. Sold in a set, because, hey, he doesn’t want to drink alone, the Martin D-35 Anniversary ale glass set will become a great conversation starter at any party! Comes gift boxed at $49.99 for the pair.

6) G7th Celtic Special Edition Capo

If you want a capo as special as dad’s prized acoustic or electric guitar, hook him up with a G7th Celtic special edition capo. Designed to celebrate the music and the work of those who have worked so hard to deliver Celtic music, G7th asked acclaimed Celtic artist, Patrick Gallagher, to design a motif for its Celtic performance capo. Gallagher's design is woven around the theme of the bass and treble clefs, which are rooted in the ancient European Celtic design traditions. Get it for $69.95.

7) Tanner Goods Troubadour Guitar Strap

Leather goods emit a sense of masculinity like nothing else. This handsomely crafted leather strap from Tanner Goods will add a boost of elegance to dad’s arsenal. Constructed from 5.5 oz. Horween Rich Chromexcel, the Troubador Guitar Strap ages beautifully over time. Make it his for $155.00, or add an extra $20 if you want to personalize it with a monogram.

8) Taylor Guitars Money Clip

Let dad show his good taste with this sleek Taylor Guitars money clip. Developed with the William Henry Studio, this stunning limited-edition offering features two distinctive motifs: one with a built-in pick holder, the other with a teardrop-shaped tonewood embellishment. Get it while you can.

And if you want to make it extra special, throw some money in there. Cost: $250.00 (additional charge for optional embellishments).

9) Lâg Guitars Tramontane T66 Series Guitars

If dad doesn’t yet play guitar, and you want to surprise him with a nice, superior starter’s model, check out Lâg Guitars’ Tramontane 66 series. Available in dreadnought, 12-string, left-handed, nylon-string models, and more, the Tramontane 66 series guitars are equipped with DirectLâg electronics, superior construction, deep gloss finish, bold black and ivory rosette work, and a whole lot more (features vary by model). Chances are he’ll stick with this guitar even past his beginner’s stage! Price starts at $280.

10) Wolfram Tungsten Carbide Guitar Slide

For the manly strummer in your life, this tungsten carbide guitar slide is a must. Machined by Wolfram Slides in the U.K. from industrial grade tungsten carbide, the combination of ultra-thin walls with dense tungsten carbide gives these slides a unique, blooming, bell-like tone.

There are different options to choose from, including custom-designed models (such as a clever two-in-one wedding ring guitar slide), modifications to existing models, or the Michael Messer signature slide. Add this to dad’s toolkit for approximately $385 (at time of pound-to-U.S. dollar rate conversion).

11) Bonus! Deering Banjosaurus Long Neck Banjo

For the dad who has everything! There is no other banjo like the striking Deering Banjosaurus Long Neck banjo roaming the earth today. With a neck almost as long as a Diplodocus’ neck (well, not really, but you get the idea), dad is sure to make a roaring statement with this distinctive banjo.

Designed for George Grove of the Kingston Trio, the Deering Banjosaurus Long Neck Banjo is ideal for dinosaur lovers, Kingston Trio fans, and people with a significant amount of disposable income. It boasts a dinosaur age mural inlay made of mother of pearl in white, gold and black, coral, turquoise, cactus, abalone, malachite, several kinds of soap-stones, koa, taugua nut, and a whole lot more. Per Deering Banjo’s website, when you order a banjo of this caliber the one request they have is no strict time limits, so dad may have to wait a bit but it’ll be worth it! Score one for $63,719.00.