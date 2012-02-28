Back In Black: 50 of Music’s Most Influential Black Rockers, Part 2

In observance of Black History Month, I've compiled a list of some of music’s true pioneers: the black men and women who helped create, shape and innovate rock music’s ever-changing landscape.

Although I've chosen 50 artists in all, I started off with the first 25 last week (numbers 50 to 26) -- and the remaining 25 are presented in the photo gallery below.

So, here they are, 50 of music’s most influential black rockers -- numbers 25 through 1. Here's the link to part one in case you missed it.

Music writer Ebony March contributes often to GuitarWorld.com.