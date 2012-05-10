Guitar Girl'd: The Women’s Music Summit — Why We Need One!

Some of you may know I am co-producing a groundbreaking event at the end of the summer, from August 27 to 31, 2012: The Women’s Music Summit.

What?! Women need their own summit? I know some of you are thinking that, and as you may guess my answer is YES. And here’s why.

Women want to be judged and commended on their talent without any gender issues involved. Of course we do. But the sad fact is there just aren’t enough avenues for us to gain that recognition in the mix of the big pool of talent out there.

Let’s face it; there ARE fewer women instrumental musicians than men. And YES, because of that there is less recognition.

But I submit to you, dear reader, that there is no less talent. And that young, creative and gifted women need to know there are role models out there. Other women who have broken through barriers and stood their ground, mastering their instrument in whatever way they are most passionate.

I have seen comments about this column that poo-poo the idea that we need a column that focuses on women. I KNOW! I wish we didn’t, too. But the fact is that we do need one. We need more than one!

So, as a step in the direction of shining the spotlight on women musicians, supporting them, imparting wisdom, and more, the Women’s Music Summit will bring together women who share a musical passion.

The artist instructors are women who have all experienced the bias that female musicians face, but they persevered. Meshell Ndegeocello, Kaki King, Bibi McGill (Beyoncé, Pink), Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins), Malina Moye, Marnie Stern, and more will all be on hand to teach workshops, classes, play in jam sessions and generally hang with the attendees of this weeklong event.

Are you a female musician who wants to inject a boost of artistic energy into your playing and writing? Please consider attending. We are welcoming women of all instruments and levels. And at the very least, please help spread the word.

Here are some comments from the awesome musicians participating in the Summit:

"I'm looking forward to teaching a master class about alternate tunings and extended techniques on the acoustic guitar in this amazing setting!"

- Kaki King

“I am looking forward to exchanging ideas with students and musicians alike this summer. I often shy away from teaching but this environment feels special and open. I am looking forward to hearing and playing and experiencing the sounds that will come from all these musical women.”

- Meshell Ndegeocello

"I am so thrilled to have a chance to be a part of this camp while being surrounded by these terrific talents."

- Marnie Stern

"I'm very excited to be a part of the first women's summit. The caliber of artist participating this year is outstanding. I think we all will learn a lot from each other whether it’s through experiences, playing techniques, or sharing business ideas. It's going to be funktabulous!!”

- Malina Moye

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to share my wisdom, knowledge and experience with our future generation of women musicians around the globe. The music industry has been out of balance for so many years when it comes to male and female alchemy. This is our time and we're gonna Run the Mutha!!!!!!”

- Bibi McGill

“This is certainly a one of a kind experience for any music loving women out there. I look forward to sharing it with any of you who can make it.”

- Melissa Auf der Maur

Find out more at womensmusicsummit.com.

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents 65amps, Dean Markley, Agile Partners, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the co-producer of the Women's Music Summit and the lead singer for the rock band, Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.