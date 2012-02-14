The Oil Slick: The Garage Rock Grammys

Since the real Grammy Awards have a penchant for actively ignoring 90 percent of rock and roll anyway, I thought it'd be fitting to come up with the Garage Rock Grammys: the Garammys — or the Garommys ... or something.

Anyway, let's look at the best song, album and new artist from 2011, this time with guitar!

Best Song: "Prytania" – Mutemath

Mutemath shows that the Black Keys aren't the only ones who can blues it up while rocking out, as Prytania is all stomping guitars mixed with a solid dose of funk, and the combo makes this rollicking track something that makes you want to bust heads and moves.

Although the rest of the album heads in a decidedly more electric/funk direction, Mutemath shows they get it on this one.

Best Album: Thank You Happy Birthday – Cage the Elephant

Since the Artic Monkeys went artsy and moody, Cage the Elephant have been channeling their rebellious and catchy attitude with great effect. While their first album was a little top-heavy, Thank You Happy Birthday — no comma — strikes a great mix between outright indignation ("Aberdeen") and catchy songs to be sung at the top of your lungs at 3 in the morning ("Shake Me Down").

Best New Artist: Adele? No. Parlor Mob

Just like real New Artists from the Grammys, Parlor Mob have been around since 2004 (as What About Frank). In 2011, Parlor Mob really let the Dogs out (sorry). Dogs is an album with plenty of driving beats, reach-for-the-sky vocals and chest thumping drums, and the band seems determined to destroy eardrums worldwide; one screeching note at a time.

Check out the Garammys' (patent pending) unofficial 8tracks playlist right here.