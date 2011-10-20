The Oil Slick: White Stripes Might Be Gone, But We Have Bad Sports, The 22-20s and The Goondas

When the White Stripes put it in writing that the band's hiatus had turned permanent, a void opened in the musical universe.

The band had expertly fused blues, rock and a little punk to create their signature sound. Now that the Stripes have left the building, people need to look elsewhere to get their fix of raw, catchy rock.

These three bands should help make the passing of the White Stripes a little more manageable.

The Band: The 22-20s.

A band formed in the foggy regions of England, the 22-20s have a tumultuous career that has already featured a break up in 2006. While currently together (although not touring at the moment), the group released Shake/Shiver/Moan in 2010. As uncertain as the band has been outside the studio, their finished products have been heavy blasts of pure blues/rock fusion that would make the Rolling Stones proud.

The Rock: "The Devil In Me"

The Band: Bad Sports

Funneling their best Ramones impression, Bad Sports focus on tight songs played fast and furious. The group just put out their second album, Kings of the Weekend in August. Combining the speed and brevity of punk songs with the seductive hooks of rock, Bad Sports keep the music coming fast with the volume gleefully cranked, encouraging listeners to follow suite.

The Rock: "Can't Just Be Friends"

The Band: The Goondas

A group that doesn't take itself too seriously (their album cover features a man giving himself quite the wedgie), the Goondas set out to do one thing: play music that's fun to dance to and rocks. They do this swagger, smashing together driving punk chords with bluesy guitar breaks and one hell of a kick drum.

The Rock: Stomper