In this new video, which was posted to the interwebs July 27, multi-talented YouTube gent Jared Dines presents "15 Classic Riffs in 15 Styles."

This video shows Dines playing 15 classic riffs, including "Raining Blood," "Barracuda" and "Hash Pipe," in 15 different styles—such as jazz and metalcore. Check it out below!

For more Dines videos, follow him on YouTube right here.