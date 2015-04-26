'200 Acoustic Licks: Guitar Licks Goldmine' DVD Features Four Hours of Lessons

200 Acoustic Licks: Guitar Licks Goldmine (Hal Leonard): A guitar licks goldmine awaits in this incredible acoustic collection. With four hours of content, this DVD is jam-packed with lead lines, phrases and riffs personally taught to you by professional guitarists Matthew Schroeder, Ben Woolman, Peter Roller and Colin O'Brien.

Every authentic lick includes a walk-through explanation by a pro guitarist and note-for-note on-screen tablature. Normal and slow-speed performance demos are included to really help viewers master the licks.

Total running time: 4 hours, 4 minutes.

200 Acoustic Licks: Guitar Licks Goldmine is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.99.