A quick Q&A with Brad Cox

Ahead of his appearance at the Country And Inner Western Festival this weekend, we caught up for a short chat with one of its headliners, Brad Cox. Catch the full details for the festival below!

What can the cowboys and cowgirls of Sydney expect to see when you take the stage at the Country And Inner Western Festival?

We will be having a good time. It will be our third full-band show back, so we're keen to kick it.

You’re obviously sharing this lineup with some absolutely incredible acts. Who’s set are you personally most keen to see, and why?

Obviously Kasey Chambers is an absolute machine, so I'm looking forward to her set. I’m also a big fan of Andy Golledge.

What does your live rig look like at the moment?

My pedals have been downsized a lot since being back playing shows. Since Virgin downsized their musician’s baggage allowance, our custom built road cases can no longer work. So this weekend I will probably just be running my Butterscotch Telecaster. In regards to pedals, compression, boost, drive, reverb – mostly simple shit.

What would you say is the cornerstone of your live sound?

We have a really dynamic lineup of players in the band. The connection we have onstage while playing is the pinnacle of our live set.

What can you tell us about your background in country music? How did you first discover the genre, what made you fall in love with it, and what made you want to pursue it as a musician?

I spent a lot of time on farms as a teenager and found the tunes really relatable. Particularly the songwriting and storytelling aspects.

Scenario: you’ve got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play a duet with any one of the country greats, dead or alive, from any generation – who do you play with, and what do you play together?

Joe Cocker – "Have A Little Faith".