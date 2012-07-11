Album Stream: 'Jimi Hendrix Experience Live At Berkeley'

Tuesday, July 10, Sony Legacy released Jimi Hendrix Experience Live At Berkeley. You can enjoy a complete stream of the album via the SoundCloud player below.

The album features the second -- or 10 p.m. -- show recorded by Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell at Berkeley Community Theatre on Saturday, May 30, 1970. The set is presented in its entirety and in its original sequence.

Hendrix had filled the massive, nearby Oakland Coliseum the previous year and could have done so again, but he chose a more intimate theater setting instead. All of the available tickets for both shows were quickly snapped up and on the night of the concerts, more than a thousand empty-handed fans were turned away. Tensions between patrons, venue security, police and Hendrix fans without tickets escalated.

Hendrix was unaware of the turbulence that surrounded the building. He prefaced the concert by asking his audience to "forget about yesterday or tomorrow. This is our own little world tonight."

Buy Jimi Hendrix Experience Live At Berkeley on Amazon.com.

[[ Can't get enough Jimi Hendrix? Check out all the Hendrix-related items at the Guitar World Online Store. We have how-to DVDs, plenty of lessons, special issues of GW and Legends -- and more!]]