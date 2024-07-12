“I gave it to a tennis pro friend years ago. That was a mistake, as he’s left-handed!” Alex Lifeson might have given his Sportscaster to a sportsman, but not before he wrote it into rock history – here’s how a Strat became his go-to for his Rush sound

By
published

The Sportscaster is one of the classic Superstrats and is now in production under Lifeson's Lerxst brand. Here, the Rush legend takes us back to the beginning, explaining why he needed it in the first place

Rush's Alex Lifeson playing his red Sportscaster, flanked by Geddy Lee on a Rickenbacker bass
(Image credit: Pete Still/Redferns)

The Hentor Sportscaster made an unlikely comeback when Alex Lifeson announced that his own gear brand, Lerxst, had reanimated it as the Limelight and was making them in partnership with Godin. But what became of the original Sportscasters, like that fire engine red model that Lifeson was cradling on the cover of Guitar World’s November 1981 issue?

Truth be told, it’s a little bit of a sorry tale. But as Lifeson tells us, in this interview to commemorate 70 years of the Strat, the Hentor Sportscaster did more than enough to etch its way into the annals of rock history. With a different electric guitar, the solo to Limelight would just not have been the same…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.