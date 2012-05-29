The All-American Rejects Perform "Fast & Slow" on 'Guitar Center Sessions'

This Friday, June 1, Guitar Center Sessions will launch its latest episode, featuring The All-American Rejects. The band will be on-hand to perform a handful of songs, as well as take questions on songwriting and the creative process.

GuitarWorld.com has been granted an exclusive preview of the upcoming episode, and you can check out a video of the band performing "Fast & Slow" off their new album, Kids in the Street, below.

This season of Guitar Center Sessions kicked off with Slash last week, and will continue with episodes featuring Megadeth, Colbie Caillat and Alanis Morissette.

This Friday's episode will air at 9 p.m. EST in 2D high definition on DIRECTV’s The Audience Network (channel 239) and in 3D on DIRECTV’s n3d.