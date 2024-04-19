“The Bigsby Standard actually made by Paul Bigsby is one of the most special – there’s only 25 or so known to still exist”: Meet Amy Rose Mills, the accidental luthier who sets up some of the rarest guitars on the planet

By Gregory Adams
published

The noise improv specialist for Brooklyn’s Couch Slut is also a luthier at NYC institution Retrofret. She details some of the most treasured instruments she’s encountered, the magic of running a Gretsch at high gain, and grabbing one of her hero’s pedals before anyone else got the chance

Amy Rose Mills of Couch Slut
(Image credit: Steven Rachmuth)

With You Could Do It Tonight, Brooklyn’s Couch Slut just gave 2024 one of its most dynamically distressing albums yet. You can credit guitarists Amy Rose Mills and Dylan Dillela for much of its towering terror.

Across nine numbers, the pair lock into wide stretches of two-chord chromatic gloom, delivering dissonantly arpeggiating pseudo-harmonies and shivering through soft-touch improv spookiness. Their riffage often roils beneath jarringly visceral lyrical themes of self-harm, violent assaults and surrealistic carnage.

